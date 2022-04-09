Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.23. DexCom reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $5.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DexCom.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. BTIG Research raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $565.33.

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $6.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $505.99. 374,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,515. DexCom has a 12 month low of $318.45 and a 12 month high of $659.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $509.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.94.

DexCom shares are going to split before the market opens on Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, June 9th.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total transaction of $9,875,887.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.77, for a total transaction of $104,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,796 shares of company stock valued at $14,318,547. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in DexCom in the third quarter worth about $36,000. American National Bank bought a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile (Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DexCom (DXCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.