Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. Encompass Health reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.09). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

EHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $72.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Encompass Health has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,288,000 after purchasing an additional 144,463 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 265.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

