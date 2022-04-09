Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.31. NVIDIA reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $7.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.42.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after buying an additional 1,505,461 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 298.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after buying an additional 22,220,104 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,404,000 after purchasing an additional 88,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $10.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.19. 52,413,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,653,392. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $134.59 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $580.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

