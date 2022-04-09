Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Salarius Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Salarius Pharmaceuticals.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLRX shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRX remained flat at $$0.37 during midday trading on Friday. 260,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,602. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25,992 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 502.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 71,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

