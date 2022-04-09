Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. Wolverine World Wide posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WWW. B. Riley cut their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.08. 746,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,162. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.80. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $108,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,269,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,335 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,396,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,055,000 after purchasing an additional 960,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,948,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,002,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,598,000 after purchasing an additional 394,189 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

