Zacks: Brokerages Expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $467.34 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) will report sales of $467.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $463.81 million to $473.00 million. CoreCivic reported sales of $454.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other CoreCivic news, Director Mark A. Emkes bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $85,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CoreCivic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 186,221 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 43,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,293,000 after buying an additional 491,567 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 335,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 50,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $746,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXW traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $11.17. 511,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,024. CoreCivic has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $12.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

