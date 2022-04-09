Zacks: Brokerages Expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). GrowGeneration posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 180%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GrowGeneration.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.81 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

GRWG traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.26. 1,298,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 2.75. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $57.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration (Get Rating)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GrowGeneration (GRWG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.