Zacks: Brokerages Expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $286.84 Million

Equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) will report sales of $286.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $284.10 million to $291.00 million. Insulet posted sales of $252.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.57 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 1.53%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on PODD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.23.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $4,098,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $400,998.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 86.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 226.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

NASDAQ PODD traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.63. 290,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,954. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.49. Insulet has a 12-month low of $193.70 and a 12-month high of $324.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,163.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

