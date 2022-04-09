Zacks: Brokerages Expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.00. Orion Energy Systems posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $30.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

OESX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

Shares of OESX stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.20. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $6.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OESX. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 85.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 388,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 178,768 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 6.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 136,319 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 45.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 40,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM), Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces and sells commercial lighting and energy management systems to wholesale contractors.

