Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.08. The Pennant Group posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Pennant Group.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $111.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNTG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNTG. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNTG stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.95. 218,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.11 million, a PE ratio of 224.38 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.46. The Pennant Group has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $45.33.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

