Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Announce $4.43 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) will announce $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.79. Ulta Beauty posted earnings per share of $4.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year earnings of $18.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.20 to $19.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $20.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.04 to $21.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.64.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.7% during the third quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $401.55. The stock had a trading volume of 513,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,924. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $299.77 and a one year high of $422.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $378.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

