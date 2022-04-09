Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of 14.78.

Oatly Group stock opened at 4.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 6.08 and its 200-day moving average is 8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.32. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of 4.35 and a 1 year high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.02. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 19.92% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 178.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 82.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 508,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after buying an additional 229,741 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $975,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,010,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, crÃ¨me fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in various flavors.

