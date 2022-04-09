Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of 14.78.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.02. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 19.92% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 178.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 82.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 508,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after buying an additional 229,741 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $975,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,010,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Oatly Group (Get Rating)
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, crÃ¨me fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in various flavors.
