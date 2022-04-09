Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRNS. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.00.

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $77.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.23 million, a PE ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Transcat has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $101.05.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Transcat had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,210 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $386,634.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary J. Haseley purchased 1,305 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.62 per share, with a total value of $99,989.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 53,670 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 87,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 43,905 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transcat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 821,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,960,000 after purchasing an additional 33,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 838.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 27,743 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

