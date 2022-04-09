Zacks Investment Research Lowers Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

Shares of CBIO stock opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.97. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $5.47.

Catalyst Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CBIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.05). Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,198.32% and a negative return on equity of 120.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 175,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 54,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 15,813 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 19,062 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

