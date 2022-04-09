Zacks Investment Research Lowers Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DVDCF. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €16.00 ($17.58) to €13.50 ($14.84) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €13.10 ($14.40) to €12.10 ($13.30) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.83.

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.23. Davide Campari-Milano has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

