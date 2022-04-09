Zacks Investment Research Lowers Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Procore Technologies Inc. provides construction management software. Procore Technologies Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PCOR. Mizuho assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procore Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.45.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR opened at $53.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a 52-week low of $48.50 and a 52-week high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 49,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $3,058,688.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $262,940.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,819 shares of company stock worth $5,137,529.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,113,059,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Procore Technologies by 1,231.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,016,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,935,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113,486 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its position in Procore Technologies by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 2,113,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,993,000 after purchasing an additional 730,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Procore Technologies by 257.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,591,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,584 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Procore Technologies by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,309,000 after purchasing an additional 500,144 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

