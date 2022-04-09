Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ RANI opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.27. Rani Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $36.27.

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $1.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $385,000. Institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

