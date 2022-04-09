Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) to Strong-Buy

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.71% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is a provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software to the property and casualty insurance industry. Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

DCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.70.

NASDAQ:DCT opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -455.75, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of -0.43. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.57 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,250. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

