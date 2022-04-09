Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) to Buy

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Shares of SLNO opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53. Soleno Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.39.

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLNO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 482.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 868.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 116,378 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 50,305 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 365,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 147,594 shares during the last quarter. 36.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

