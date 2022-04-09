Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.76

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (LON:ZIOC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.76 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.71 ($0.04). Zanaga Iron Ore shares last traded at GBX 3.11 ($0.04), with a volume of 61,327 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.55 million and a P/E ratio of -6.22.
About Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC)
