ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Insider Sells $902,250.00 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $902,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $55.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.48.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZI. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies (Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.