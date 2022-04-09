Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) President Sells $1,505,340.00 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total transaction of $1,505,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zscaler alerts:

On Wednesday, March 16th, Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $226.79 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.24 and a 200 day moving average of $278.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZS. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $390.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.