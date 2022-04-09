Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $218.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) to announce sales of $218.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $219.20 million and the lowest is $217.05 million. Zumiez reported sales of $279.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.21. 216,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,282. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.22. Zumiez has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $761.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.63.

In other Zumiez news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,388 shares of company stock worth $482,081. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Zumiez by 1,354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Zumiez by 1,149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,399 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

