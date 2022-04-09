Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,401 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.09% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $11,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $85.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.46. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $90.87.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 19.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

