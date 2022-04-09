Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,545 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sempra were worth $11,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.57.

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,263 shares of company stock worth $5,488,335. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SRE opened at $169.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $170.77.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 111.44%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

