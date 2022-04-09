Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,598 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $12,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 95.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $108.24 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $138.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.49%.

WMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

