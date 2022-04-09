Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $12.39 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,747 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $12,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,800.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,031,000 after buying an additional 952,274 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $70,057,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Paychex by 41.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,558 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $61,915,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 81.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,136,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,851,000 after acquiring an additional 511,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $139.29 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.32 and a 200-day moving average of $123.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.40%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

