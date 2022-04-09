Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,273 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $13,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $74.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.86 and a one year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

