Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 800,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,948 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.6% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $126,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,253,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,101.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 95,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after purchasing an additional 87,942 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,281,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $133.49 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.27 and a one year high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $392.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

