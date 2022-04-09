Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Leidos were worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,253,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,977 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,109,000 after purchasing an additional 591,900 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $35,888,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Leidos by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 232,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Leidos by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 588,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,597,000 after purchasing an additional 221,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

NYSE LDOS opened at $107.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $109.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.51.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In other Leidos news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $2,699,754.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $2,692,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,106 shares of company stock worth $6,126,382. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.13.

About Leidos (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.