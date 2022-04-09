Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 388,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,629 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of SLB stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 2.02.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

In related news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,451 shares of company stock worth $4,190,908 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.62.

About Schlumberger (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.