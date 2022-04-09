Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 997 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,856 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.12% of Qualys worth $6,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 401.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Qualys by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.88.

QLYS opened at $138.13 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $145.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.59 and a 200-day moving average of $127.77.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,900 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $1,001,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,959,097. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

