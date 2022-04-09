Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $6,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,479,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,882,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $59,177,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $65,721,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,978,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after buying an additional 319,033 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.35.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $85.04 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.66.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

In other news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $462,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $189,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock worth $224,036,049. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

