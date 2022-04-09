Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,158 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $14,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. Raymond James set a $56.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.39 and a 1-year high of $50.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 62.82%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

