Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,794 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $13,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,562,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at $99,538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 162.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 755,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,528,000 after buying an additional 467,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 27.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,881,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,026,000 after purchasing an additional 408,708 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.08.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $198.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.07 and its 200 day moving average is $181.81. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $157.16 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 220.23%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.