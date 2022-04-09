Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,195 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $6,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 16.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,556,000 after purchasing an additional 17,734 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $612,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $172.49 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 3.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

