Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 7,929 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,929 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 159,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,348,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $618,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS stock opened at $72.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $73.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.33.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.48%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

