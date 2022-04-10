-$0.01 EPS Expected for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frontline’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.01. Frontline posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Frontline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.23.

FRO stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.81. 6,299,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,039. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03. Frontline has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -196.20 and a beta of 0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Frontline by 54.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Frontline in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 20.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

