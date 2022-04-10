-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Douglas Dynamics’ earnings. Douglas Dynamics reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Douglas Dynamics.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $152.95 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

PLOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $32.30 on Friday. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The firm has a market cap of $742.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 88.55%.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, VP Linda R. Evans sold 1,122 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $40,291.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,260 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $368,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,810 shares of company stock valued at $639,557. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 271.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

