-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MaxCyte’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxCyte will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MaxCyte.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 56.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%.

MXCT opened at $5.99 on Thursday. MaxCyte has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $17.44.

MaxCyte, Inc operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its products include MaxCyte ATx, an electroporation platform for small to medium scale transfection; MaxCyte STx, a scalable electroporation technology for high yield transient expression of complex proteins, vaccines, and biologics; MaxCyte VLx, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GTx, a clinically validated and scalable electroporation technology for complex cellular engineering.

