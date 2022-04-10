$0.08 EPS Expected for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) will announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. EZCORP reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $220.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.72 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 4.47%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EZPW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

NASDAQ:EZPW traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $6.87. 348,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,288. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92. EZCORP has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $8.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,745,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,450,000 after buying an additional 315,341 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,176,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,042,000 after buying an additional 76,100 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,782,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,139,000 after buying an additional 563,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 65,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 199,173 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers.

