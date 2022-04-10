$0.19 EPS Expected for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) to post $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Clarivate posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clarivate.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $560.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLVT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $226,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Partners Group Holding AG raised its holdings in Clarivate by 1,405.5% in the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 27,403,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,525,000 after purchasing an additional 25,583,059 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Clarivate during the third quarter valued at about $547,157,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Clarivate during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,309,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Clarivate by 3,384.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,688,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496,485 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,796,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,315 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLVT traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,960,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,008,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.89. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

