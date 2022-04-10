$0.20 EPS Expected for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OGE Energy’s earnings. OGE Energy reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OGE Energy will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OGE Energy.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OGE Energy had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

OGE has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $86,702.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $160,399.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 11.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in OGE Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in OGE Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OGE traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,776,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,100. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.42. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 44.69%.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

