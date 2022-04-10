-$0.21 EPS Expected for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). ImmunoGen reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 199.41%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IMGN shares. TheStreet downgraded ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.53. 1,860,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,682,148. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.86.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

