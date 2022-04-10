$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLIGet Rating) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.36. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLIGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.19. 1,522,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,017. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $98.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,156 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,963,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,936,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,782,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,578,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

