-$0.35 EPS Expected for Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Latch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.23). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Latch will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.01). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Latch.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LTCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Latch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital cut shares of Latch from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Latch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.22.

Latch stock opened at $3.67 on Thursday. Latch has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTCH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Latch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Latch by 435.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Latch by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Latch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

