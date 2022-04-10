$0.39 EPS Expected for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) to post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.43. Graphic Packaging posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.72.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 29,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 285,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $21.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

