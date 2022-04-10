$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) to report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Murphy Oil reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 683.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $6.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $11.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MUR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE:MUR traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $42.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,821,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,949. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average of $31.01. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -84.50 and a beta of 2.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

In other news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $165,709.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $90,722.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,517 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

