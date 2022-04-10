$0.71 EPS Expected for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.74. Fifth Third Bancorp posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

FITB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.96.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,824,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,003,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,871 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5,766.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,913,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,162,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,582 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,278,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,716,295. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.09%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.