0Chain (ZCN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $145,102.00

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 0Chain has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $27.89 million and approximately $145,102.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00021518 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

ZCN is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

